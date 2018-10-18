PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police, Crime Stoppers of Oregon, are asking for information to help solve a 2010 murder in southwest Portland.
Officers said they responded to a bus shelter at Southwest 1st and Sheridan Street around 8 a.m. on Oct. 21, 2010.
Officers arrived and found Donald Ray Polk, 50, dead of apparent stab wounds.
Police said "Pokey", as he was known to his friends, is believed to have been living on the streets at the time of his death.
There is no suspect information in this case, according to police.
Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
