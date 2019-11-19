PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A woman with a “very realistic looking BB gun” led to officers surrounding a downtown Portland parking garage and shutting down roads in the area.

On Tuesday afternoon, officers were investigating a report that people were “chopping up” stolen bikes in a parking garage at Southwest 1st Avenue and Morrison Street.

Officers contacted people in the basement level, including a woman next to the rear of a car. When the officers spoke to her, they said the woman suddenly reached into her purse and started to pull out what appeared to be a black handgun.

Police said the woman partially pulled out the gun, then put it back in her purse.

Officers said the suspect was not compliant and appeared to be in a mental health crisis. The other people in the garage left and police called for the Behavioral Health Unit, Special Emergency Reaction Team and Crisis Response Team to respond to the scene.

Officers kept a running dialogue with the woman and were able to safely take her into custody. The gun was determined to be a BB gun.

The suspect was identified as 21-year-old Amber Purkapile. Police said this is the third incident in the last month involving Purkapile with different realistic-looking replica firearms.

Purkapile was issued a criminal citation on charges of unlawful use of a weapon and second-degree trespass. She was cited so that she could be taken to the hospital to be evaluated and treated.

Streets were reopened in the area shortly after 4 p.m.

The Multnomah County Mental Health Call Center is available 24 hours a day at 503-988-4888.

If you or someone you know is in mental health crisis please visit Cascadia Behavioral Healthcare's Urgent Walk-In Clinic. The clinic is located at 4212 SE Division and is open from 7am to 10:30pm, 7 days a week. Services are free and available to individuals of all ages.

