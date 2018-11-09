LONGVIEW, WA (KPTV) - Longview police say a pedestrian hit and killed in Longview Thursday night was chasing two women who had tried to buy drugs from him using fake cash.
According to officers, Nathan L. Hardesty, 29, of Longview, was hit by a driver in a black 2011 Kia Forte on Northeast Nichols Boulevard.
Police responded around 6:45 p.m. and pronounced Hardesty dead at the scene.
The driver who hit Hardesty was identified by officers as a 28-year-old woman from Kelso. A passenger in the car was identified as a 26-year-old woman from Longview.
Witnesses tell police the two women tried to buy drugs from Hardesty shortly before the collision.
The pair allegedly attempted to pay for the drugs using counterfeit cash before fleeing the scene in the Kia. Hardesty pursued the women in a white 1996 Honda Accord.
According to officers, Hardesty had a 23-year-old passenger and two kids in the vehicle with him and pursued the women from Kelso to Longview.
The pursuit stopped on Northeast Nichols Boulevard, where police say Hardesty's passenger assaulted the 28-year-old driver through her driver side window.
During the alleged assault, the Kia rolled forward and hit Hardesty, eventually pinning him beneath it, according to police.
Officers recovered what they believe to be heroin from the scene and continue to investigate. The police department says no charges have filed yet.
