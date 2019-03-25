HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) – A woman died Monday after a Hillsboro apartment burst into flames.
Firefighters responded to the apartment fire in the 220 block of Southeast 12th Avenue just before 5:30 p.m. They found a woman dead inside.
The fire appears suspicious, according to Hillsboro Police.
No other injuries were immediately reported.
Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire and the woman’s death. No additional details were released.
Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call Hillsboro Police at 503-629-0111.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
