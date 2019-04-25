PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A hit-and-run suspect involved in a crash that killed an 85-year-old woman in southwest Portland was arrested a month later after breaking into a business in north Portland, according to police.
Officers responded to a burglary at Metropolis Cycle Repair on the 2200 block of North Williams Avenue at 3:38 a.m. Wednesday.
Nolan A. Harris, 30, was taken into custody. Police said they then identified him as the hit-and-run suspect from March 19.
In that case, Ortrud F. Vatheuer of Portland was hit by a driver at Southwest 45th Avenue and Carson Street. Vatheuer was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police asked for the public’s help locating the suspect and a red or burgundy older van.
The suspect vehicle was located by police in Tukwila, Washington on April 10. The van was seized as evidence.
No further details were released about the hit-and-run investigation.
Police said Vatheuer's family has been notified about the developments in the case.
Harris was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges including first-degree burglary, possession of burglary tools, second-degree escape, second-degree criminal mischief and failure to perform the duties of a driver.
Police said they are working with the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office to determine if there will be further charges for Harris.
