LEBANON, OR (KPTV) - Two men were arrested after methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were seized during a narcotics-related search warrant in Lebanon last week.
On Thursday, at about 10:42 a.m., officers executed the warrant at a home in the 600 block of West Isabell Street.
Police said officers located and seized "dealer amounts" of meth, digital scales, packaging material, cash, and other drug paraphernalia.
Dylan Thomas Debutts, 30, and Carroll Wayne Debutts, 61, were taken into custody.
Both men were later booked into the Linn County Jail on charges of delivery of a controlled substance - methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a school, frequenting a place where drugs are used, and criminal conspiracy.
Police said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact Detective Timothy Trahan at 541-451-1751, ext. 4318.
Stay tuned for a new episode of "Breaking DeButts."
