PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The death of a person found inside a home in the Linnton neighborhood has been determined to be not suspicious, according to Portland police.
On Saturday morning, officers responded to a report of a person found unconscious at a home in the 9900 block of Northwest Hoge Avenue.
Officers and medical personnel arrived to the scene and determined that the person was dead.
The Medical Examiner's Officer conducted an investigation and autopsy. According to police, the autopsy showed the death was not suspicious in nature.
Police said nothing further will be released about this case.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
