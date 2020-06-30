PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A protest in north Portland Tuesday evening has been declared a riot.
At about 10:15 p.m., police declared the event in the 1800 block of North Lombard Street a riot and told protesters to disperse to the east.
The event on the 1800 block of N. Lombard has been declared a riot. Disperse immediately. If you do not disperse to the east you are subject to arrest or use of force, to include crowd control munitions.— Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) July 1, 2020
Protesters were near North Lombard Street and North Fenwick Avenue, which is right by the Portland Police Association Building.
Police said they were using CS gas to disperse the crowd.
Police are now using tear gas on protesters. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/VG2WABZZND— Drew Reeves (@DrewReevesTV) July 1, 2020
A FOX 12 crew reported seeing several arrests.
By about 11 p.m., a group of about 50 to 100 people remained and officers continued to push them east.
Earlier Tuesday evening, police declared the event an unlawful assembly.
