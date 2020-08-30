PORLAND, OR (KPTV) – An unlawful assembly was declared outside of the Penumbra Kelly Building in Northeast Portland on Sunday.
Portland police warned the crowd of arrests and use of crowd control agents after officers observed projectiles being thrown at the building.
Just before 11:00 p.m. police declared the gathering an unlawful assembly due to criminal activity.
Police telling anyone who didn’t disperse west with the unlawful assembly order who isn’t press that they’re going to jail. We’ve seen several arrests pic.twitter.com/iqHhTF2bhC— Audrey Weil (@audreytweil) August 31, 2020
FOX 12 spoke to a man who said that even after what happened on Saturday, he felt he needed to be there.
Kwame Ture said the goal is to get rid of institutional racism and abolish police, so he can’t take a day off.
He told FOX 12 he does worry about violence.
Earlier today the mayor said there have been posts on social media about people seeking retribution after last night’s deadly shooting.
The mayor saying those people need to stay away.
“It does worry me a lot but if its gonna happen it's gonna happen I can’t control it and the way I look at it is it’s better to die on my feet than spend one more day on my knees so I’m here,” Kwame Ture, Co-Founder of One Love #BLM, said.
This is a developing story.
