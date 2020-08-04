PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police declared a riot early Wednesday morning after a group of demonstrators broke into the Portland Police Association building and started a fire.
Two events took place in Portland on Tuesday.
One group was at Southwest 3rd Avenue at Southwest Main Street where they blocked traffic for several hours. Police said the gathering was mostly peaceful and police did not interact with the crowd.
The second group began to gather at Peninsula Park at around 8 p.m. By 8:45 p.m., the group began marching towards the Portland Police Association building, located on the 1800 block of North Lombard Street.
The group arrived outside the PPA building at around 9:45 p.m. and began blocking all lanes of traffic on North Lombard at North Campbell.
At one point, a dumpster was was on fire in the middle of the street. Then, a fire was set at the edge of the building, but people in the crowd yelled for it to be put out.
Police said people started vandalizing the PPA building with graffiti and others attempted to pull the plywood off of the doors and windows.
Demonstrators projected a sign onto the PPA building that said, “defund the police, invest in community.” Later, another projection said, “dismantle white supremacy.”
This projection says “Dismantle White Supremacy.” A previous one said “Defund the police. Invest in the community.” pic.twitter.com/eJfgCFmQGs— Audrey Weil (@audreytweil) August 5, 2020
Police said some people in the crowd appeared to be trying to break into the PPA building. Police were telling people to stop or they may cited, arrested, or subject to use of force.
At around 11:18 p.m., a truck traveling westbound on North Lombard Street could be seen dragging a motorcycle through the crowd. The incident was caught on camera.
Watch as this truck drives near that crowd of Portland protesters. This happened minutes ago. You can see sparks flying. It looks like a motorcycle or bike is stuck to the front of the truck. #Portland #Oregon #protest #breakingnews #pdxalerts @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/x7NbavJPy9— Bonnie Silkman KPTV (@BonnieSilkman) August 5, 2020
Police said no one was hit by the truck and the driver was cooperative when interviewed by officers. The incident remains under investigation, according to police.
After the crowd continued to tamper with the doors of the PPA building and set fires in the streets and around the building, police declared an unlawful assembly just after 12 a.m.
To those near N. Lombard St and N Campbell Ave near the Portland Police Association: The gathering has been declared a civil an unlawful assembly All persons near N Lombard St and N Campbell Ave must disperse by traveling to the west. You are ordered to disperse immediately.— Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) August 5, 2020
As officers attempted to secure the PPA building, people in the crowd began throwing projectiles such as rocks and bricks. Police said the objects struck several officers, and one officer was hit with an unknown alkaline substance.
At around 12:14 a.m. police said several shots were heard in the 7000 block of North Mobile Avenue. During an investigation, a vehicle was found struck by gunfire.
More shots were heard in the 1900 block of North Lombard Street after a fight broke out in the parking lot of a convenience store. Police said no one was struck by gunfire and no one would speak to officers about the incident.
By 1:18 a.m., police said the group breached the doors to the PPA building and went inside. The group caused damage inside of the office and set fire to the building, according to police.
Police declared a riot due to the criminal activity and officers began to disperse the crowd.
A riot has been declared at N Lombard St and N Campbell Ave. You are ordered to disperse to the south immediately.Failure to comply with this order may subject you to citation or arrest, and may subject you to the use of crowd control agents and/or impact weapons.— Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) August 5, 2020
By 3:30 a.m., the majority of the crowd had left the area.
Police said several arrests were made, but did not release any names or charges at this time.
Some crowd control munitions were used overnight, but police said no tear gas was deployed.
