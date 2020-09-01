PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police declared a riot Monday night after people broke windows, burglarized a business, and lit a fire in an occupied apartment building in the Pearl District.
In the evening, a gathering began in the North Park Blocks near Northwest Park Avenue and Northwest Couch Street. At around 10 p.m., the group marched in the street to the area of Northwest 10th Avenue and Northwest Glisan Street, where Mayor Ted Wheeler lives.
Monday was Wheeler's birthday, and it is not known at this time if Wheeler was home.
Protesters gathered at the mayor’s condo building tonight supposedly for his birthday calling on him to resign. pic.twitter.com/tvUZOvFA0e— Audrey Weil (@audreytweil) September 1, 2020
Police said people in the crowd began lighting off what appeared to be illegal commercial-grade fireworks.
A fire was lit in a garbage can in the street, windows were broken and walls were defaced with graffiti.
According to police, officers stayed out of sight and monitored from a distance in an attempt to deescalate the situation. However, the criminal behavior continued.
Police said people were seen burglarizing a business, taking furniture out and throwing it on fires in the street.
Fire keeps growing. Quite a bit of smoke in that 10th and Glisan intersection pic.twitter.com/DuV38DugF9— Audrey Weil (@audreytweil) September 1, 2020
Just after 11 p.m., police declared the event an unlawful assembly and verbal warnings were given to the crowd to leave the area to the west.
About two minutes later, police said officers saw someone throw burning material through a broken window into a ground-level business in an occupied apartment building.
Shortly after, the event was declared a riot.
To those in the area of NW 10th Ave and NW Glisan St: This has been declared a riot. All persons must immediately leave the area by traveling to the west. Failure to adhere to this order may subject you to arrest, citation, or crowd control agents, including, (continued)— Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) September 1, 2020
Police said arson investigators are looking for the suspect who started the fire.
Over loudspeaker, police told people in the gathering that the area was closed to everyone, including media and legal observers, to allow firefighters to respond and extinguish the fires. According to police, only a few people complied.
Officers began to move the crowd. Police said they reported rocks and paint balloons being thrown at them.
Some people in the crowd attempted to stack debris in the road to create barricades, but officers cleared them.
At least one dumpster was lit on fire, police said.
Over several hours, officers continued to move rioters in an attempt to prevent them from returning to the original site. By 2 a.m., police said most people had left the area.
Police said crowd control munitions were deployed, but tear gas was not used.
During the riot, 19 people were arrested. Police said some of those arrested were in possession of weapons, including knives and an expandable baton.
The following people were booked into the Multnomah County Jail:
- Kyle Giacomozzi, 37, of Happy Valley, charged with second-degree disorderly conduct and interfering with a peace officer.
- Alexandra Johnson, 28, of Portland, charged with second-degree disorderly conduct and interfering with a peace officer.
- Cody Shearer, 28, of Beaverton, charged with second-degree disorderly conduct and interfering with a peace officer.
- Victoria Varty, 30, of Portland, charged with riot, second-degree disorderly conduct, and interfering with a peace officer.
- Rachel Myles, 34, of Portland, charged with second-degree disorderly conduct and interfering with a peace officer.
- Christopher Babb, 45, unknown residence, charged with attempted assault on a public safety officer, riot, interfering with a peace officer, second-degree disorderly conduct, and carrying a concealed weapon.
- Scott Long, 48, of Portland, charged with interfering with a peace officer.
- Tina Grundmeyer, 53, of Portland, charged with riot and interfering with a peace officer.
- Isabel Burns, 24, of Portland, charged with second-degree disorderly conduct and interfering with a peace officer.
- Deven White, 29, of Portland, charged with second-degree disorderly conduct and interfering with a peace officer.
- Trapper Sutterfield, 24, of Portland, charged with second-degree disorderly conduct and interfering with a peace officer.
- Garret Stanford, 29, of Portland, charged with second-degree disorderly conduct and interfering with a peace officer.
- Isaac Rowe, 25, of Portland, charged with second-degree disorderly conduct, interfering with a peace officer, and resisting arrest.
- Ellen Bennington, 20, of Vancouver, charged with second-degree disorderly conduct, interfering with a peace officer, resisting arrest, and carrying a concealed weapon.
- Arianna Campbell, 19, of Portland, charged with riot, second-degree disorderly conduct, and interfering with a peace officer.
- Damian Hess, 21, of Portland, charged with first-degree criminal mischief.
Police said Dustin Ferreira, 36, of Portland, was cited for interfering with a peace officer.
A 17-year-old from Portland will be referred to juvenile court for first-degree criminal mischief, second-degree disorderly conduct, interfering with a police officer, and third-degree escape.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(6) comments
Hello, Portland people can't you see the Governor and Mayor don't care about your well being. Riots take up the police time while shootings happening around the others parts of the city night after night..... Even rational people know this is enough already! Wake up you dead people of Portland your city is crumbling around you and yet nobody thinks the mayor city, officials or even the governor is responsible. Wake up already!
What are we doing people this isn't Trump's fault....Radicals out of control with nobody wanting to stop them..... Who is playing the political game Mr Mayor ? Not Trump that's for sure!
New flash: Gov. Brown blames Trump for latest arson of an occupied apartment building. Mayor Wheeler thinks it must have been local racist militia.
Hardesty "thinks" (LOL) it's the Portland Police.
Where in the heck are the normal people of Portland? Blaming someone who is in DC while you are the mayor of the city is stupid! It's your dang responsibility to do something or leave your job! Portland people aren't your political pons!
Now that the mayor has declared this is all the Presidents fault, the "Mob" knows they have no free will and cannot control their own actions, because they are not responsible for anything they do.
[thumbup]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.