PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland police declared a riot for the fourth night in a row after people intentionally lit fires outside of the police union building Monday night.
About 300 people gathered at Arbor Lodge Park at North Delaware Avenue and North Bryant Street. At around 9:30 p.m., the group began marching to the Portland Police Association building, located in the 1800 block of North Lombard Street.
According to police, the crowd chanted "burn it down." People in the crowd were seen carrying shields, wearing helmets, gas masks and body armor.
After the crowd arrived to the building, police said people were seen going to the back. Power to the building was cut and flames were seen shooting up the side of the building, according to police.
This was the arson fire that prompted the riot declaration. It was set within minutes of the march reaching the @PPAVigil offices. The severity of the damage is unclear. This gathering remains a riot. Disperse immediately. pic.twitter.com/pIMC0b8WTS— Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) August 25, 2020
Due to the extreme safety concerns, police declared the event a riot just after 10 p.m. Police said it appeared that someone from the crowd poured an accelerant on the fire as it exploded rapidly.
Verbal warnings were issued to the crowd as officers began to move them away from the building. Those involved in the riot were directed east and south. Multiple arrest were made.
Police said officers found the first fire on the west side of the building and a second fire was actively burning on the south side. The fires were extinguished and the building was checked to make sure the flames did not spread to the inside.
Officers disengaged as the crowd moved away, but continued to give verbal warnings to those still in the area that the event was a riot and they needed to disperse.
According to police, people began to return almost immediately. Chain link fencing was pulled into the roadway to block traffic, and another fire was lit in the middle of the street.
At around 11:30 p.m., police said two more fires were intentionally set on the north side of the building, including the awning over the main entrance.
Verbal warnings were issued again to the crowd to leave immediately or be subject to arrest or citation.
Officers moved in to put out the fires, and more arrests were made.
Police said officers had a crowd surround them during a least one arrest. The officers were hit with umbrellas and other objects.
As officers attempted to disengage again, police said people with "press" printed on their clothing were seen throwing rocks at them. One rock hit the windshield of a police transport vehicle and cracked the glass, police said.
During the riot, and after numerous warnings were given, police said officers deployed tear gas and used other crowd control munitions.
By 1 a.m., most of the rioters left the area.
According to police, about 30 officers from patrol were pulled to assist in the riot overnight. By the end of the evening, police said there were over 100 calls holding in the city including a priority disturbance, a priority assault, a priority burglary to an occupied apartment, welfare checks, threats, and roadway hazards.
Officers arrested 25 people overnight. The following people were booked into the Multnomah County Jail:
- Samuel Saxton, 26, of Newberg, was charged with interfering with a peace officer.
- Jacob Soto, 41, of Portland, was charged with interfering with a peace officer and riot.
- Amanda Ruiz, 34, of Portland, was charged with interfering with a peace officer and riot.
- Rebecca Saunders, 27, of Portland, was charged with interfering with a peace officer and second-degree disorderly conduct.
- Kathryn Hanson, 53, of Portland was charged with interfering with a peace officer.
- Sarah Shaw-Stahlke, 38, of Hillsboro, was charged with interfering with a peace officer.
- Jazmine Scott, 25, of Portland, was charged with interfering with a peace officer.
- Jude Leonard, 18, of Hillsboro, was charged with interfering with a peace officer and second-degree disorderly conduct.
- Bryan Kim, 32, unknown residence, was charged with interfering with a peace officer and second-degree disorderly conduct.
- Daryl Stahlke, 41, of Hillsboro, was charged with interfering with a peace officer.
- Lori Eberly, 46, of Portland was charged with interfering with a peace officer.
- Joseph Hampton, 26, of Portland, was charged with interfering with a peace officer, riot, and second-degree disorderly conduct.
- Drew Price, 30, of Portland, was charged with interfering with a peace officer, riot, and second-degree disorderly conduct
- Lauren Johnson, 26, of Portland, was charged with interfering with a peace officer, riot, and second-degree disorderly conduct
- John Abatie, 18, of Portland, was charged with interfering with a peace officer.
- Robert Stamp, 35, of Portland, was charged with interfering with a peace officer, second-degree disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest.
- Philipp Hoffmann, 33, of Portland, was charged with interfering with a peace officer, riot, carrying a concealed weapon, and resisting arrest.
- Hannah Fewster, 24, of Portland, was charged with interfering with a peace officer and second-degree disorderly conduct.
- Rosemary Lawrence, 30 of Portland, was charged with interfering with a peace officer and second-degree disorderly conduct.
- Aubrey Quinn-Ward, 23, was charged with interfering with a peace officer, riot, and second-degree disorderly conduct.
- Ezekiel Rose, 24, of Portland, was charged with interfering with a peace officer, riot, second-degree disorderly conduct, and third-degree escape.
- Roberto Eschavarria, 31, of Portland, was charged with interfering with a peace officer, riot, and second-degree disorderly conduct.
- Paul Losch, 39, of Portland, was charged with interfering with a peace officer and second-degree disorderly conduct.
- Matthew Larimer, 26, of Portland, was charged with interfering with a peace officer, riot, and second-degree disorderly conduct.
- Gregory Casebeer, 50, of Portland, was charged with interfering with a peace officer, riot, second-degree disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest.
Police said some of those arrested were carrying weapons including an electronic control weapon, baton, dagger, and multiple knives.
