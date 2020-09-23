PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police declared a riot as demonstrators took to the streets in downtown Portland on Wednesday night.
People gathered in downtown on Wednesday to protest after a grand jury indicted one officer and cleared two others in the death of Breonna Taylor.
Taylor was shot and killed by police six months ago at her home in Louisville, Kentucky during a late night raid as part of a drug investigation involving Taylor's ex-boyfriend.
There’s a line of police here outside the front of the Justice Center. Again this is a riot. We’ve also seen what looked to be a few groups of federal officers pic.twitter.com/iTx4rujMkG— Audrey Weil (@audreytweil) September 24, 2020
Prosecutors say their investigation shows the three officers serving the warrant announced themselves before entering, and that it was a " no knock" warrant, as previously thought. None of the three officers involved were charged with Taylor's death, but one officer is facing charges for "wanton endangerment" for firing shots into neighboring homes.
In Portland on Wednesday night, police declared a riot as protestors gathered outside the central police precinct on Southwest 2nd Avenue. Officers in riot gear filled the streets near the central precinct as officers ordered the crowd to disperse.
To those who have gathered outside of Central Precinct on Southwest 2nd Avenue. This gathering has been declared a riot.— Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) September 24, 2020
Earlier, a couple hundred people gathered nearby in Portland to listen to speakers and attend a justice for Breonna Taylor event.
In Louisville on Wednesday, two officers were shot as protesters spilled into the streets. Interim Louisville Police Chief Robert Schroeder said a suspect was in custody but did not offer details about whether that person was participating in the demonstrations. He said both officers are expected to recover, and one is undergoing surgery.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.