PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland police declared a riot during a protest in Northeast Portland Saturday night after individuals began breaking businesses windows.
Police say people are marching southbound on Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and are asked drivers to use caution as people are in the street.
To those marching on NE Martin Luther King Jr Blvd: This has been declared a riot. Members of this group have been observed damaging multiple businesses. All persons must immediately leave the area. (continued)— Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) November 1, 2020
Police have told people in the crowd to leave the area. Those who failed to leave "would be subject to arrest, citation, or crowd control agents, including, but not limited to, tear gas and/or impact weapons."
Individuals in the group have reportedly began throwing projectiles at police and have pepper sprayed bystanders, Portland police said in a tweet.
Members of the group have also thrown projectiles at police and pepper sprayed community member bystanders. To those marching on NE 11th Ave and through the Lloyd District: This has been declared a riot. (continued)— Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) November 1, 2020
Protesters in the Lloyd District have been dispersed by officers, police said. The riot declaration has been rescinded and multiple businesses have been damaged.
Police are monitoring the area for any further illegal activity.
