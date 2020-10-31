police lights

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland police declared a riot during a protest in Northeast Portland Saturday night after individuals began breaking businesses windows.

Police say people are marching southbound on Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and are asked drivers to use caution as people are in the street.

Police have told people in the crowd to leave the area. Those who failed to leave "would be subject to arrest, citation, or crowd control agents, including, but not limited to, tear gas and/or impact weapons."

Individuals in the group have reportedly began throwing projectiles at police and have pepper sprayed bystanders, Portland police said in a tweet. 

Protesters in the Lloyd District have been dispersed by officers, police said. The riot declaration has been rescinded and multiple businesses have been damaged. 

Police are monitoring the area for any further illegal activity. 

