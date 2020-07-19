Police declare riot in N. Portland after demonstrators start fire inside Portland Police union building

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland Police say a group of demonstrators marched to the Portland Police Association building Saturday night, broke in the front doors and started a fire inside.
Crowds of people gathered throughout Portland for various demonstrations Saturday evening. One group began at Peninsula Park and walked to the Portland Police Bureau’s North Precinct.
At about 8:35 p.m., police say hundreds gathered on the south side of the precinct in a parking lot. Some tampered with gates, broke patrol vehicle windows, and vandalized patrol vehicles, according to police. Police say members of the crowd taunted officers as they were arriving to work.
Police say people in vehicles and bikes had blocked streets around the precinct. At about 9:27 p.m., police gave public address announcements telling people to leave to the west.
At about 10:31 p.m., the crowd walked to the area of North Lombard Street and North Campbell Avenue, where the Portland Police Association offices are located.
Police say people began to break in the front doors of the PPA office, while others blocked North Lombard Street with Dumpsters, which they set on fire.
Police say many in the crowd wore helmets and carried clubs and shields.
At about 10:45 p.m., police say people broke into the PPA offices and within moments lit a fire inside.
As officers arrived, many began to flee to the east. Police say they declared a riot “due to the violent conduct of the large group creating a grave risk of public alarm.”
Officers then moved the crowd east. As the crowd was dispersed, officers made several arrests and officers were able to put out the fire. Portland Police say they did not use any CS gas.
Police say the crowd then scattered into the neighborhood, and a large number of people regrouped near North Interstate Avenue and North Lombard Street. Officers moved the crowd to the south on North Interstate Avenue. Police say people in the crowd threw rocks, gopher gassers and paint-filled balloons at officers. Some officers were injured.
By about 11:30 p.m., police say the crowd was broken up into small groups and order was restored.
Meanwhile, another large crowd had gathered downtown near the Justice Center and Federal Courthouse. Police say people tore down fences around Chapman Square Park and Lownsdale Square Park. The fences had been put up recently when the parks were closed for repairs.
Police say people also removed fencing around the Federal Courthouse and used it barricade doors there. Others moved fencing in front of the west and north doors to the Justice Center.
At some point, federal officers came out to address the crowd. Portland Police officers were working in north Portland at the time.
People lit a bonfire in the ruins of the elk statue base and lit other small garbage can or street fires. Police say at times people gathered on the east side of the Justice Center, blocking the gate to the jail and banging on the lobby doors.
The crowd remained downtown in the area of Chapman Square and Lownsdale Square for several more hours.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
