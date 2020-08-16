PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police declared a riot overnight after violence broke out near the Penumbra Kelly Building in southeast Portland.
Police say a crowd of hundreds gathered at Laurelhurst Park Saturday night and then marched to the Penumbra Kelly Building in the 4700 block of East Burnside Street.
At about 9:30 p.m., police say they gave public address announcements reminding the crowd not to engage in violence, criminal activity, or trespass on the property. The announcements included warnings that people who commit crimes “may be subject to arrest or force, including crowd control munitions, pepper spray and tear gas.”
At about 11:17 p.m., police reported that members of the crowd were launching mortars at officers and cars in the Penumbra Kelly Building parking lot.
Police say people in the crowd spray painted security cameras on the building and threw rocks, glass bottles and other objects at officers. Officers also reported people were shining lasers at them.
Officers declared a riot at about midnight and ordered people to leave to the west.
At one point, a window of a police SUV had a rock thrown through it, shattering the glass.
Police say most of the crowd had started to disperse by about 1:45 a.m.
Two officers were injured by rocks thrown by members of the crowd and were taken to the hospital.
Police say a person in a group of people wearing “press” on their outer garments threw a rock that weighed 9.5 pounds.
Officers say they did not deploy tear gas but did use smoke.
Police say 11 people were arrested during the riot. All were booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on the following charges:
- David Custodio, 30, unknown residence, Criminal Mischief in the Second Degree, Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree, Riot, Resisting Arrest
- Darwin Reimann, 20, unknown residence, Interfering with a Peace Officer
- Egan Lawyer, 18, unknown residence, Assaulting a Police Officer (2 counts), Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree, Riot, Escape in the Third Degree
- Jonathan Bordas, 34, unknown residence, Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree
- Jonathan Draxton, 30, of Portland, Assaulting a Police Officer, Resisting Arrest, Interfering with a Peace Officer, Riot, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree
- Christina Brandal, 26, unknown residence, Assaulting a Police Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree, Interfering with a Peace Officer
- Solomon Reid, 32, of Portland, Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree
- Marcus Paul, 19, unknown residence, Assaulting a Police Officer, Resisting Arrest, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree, Riot
- Alex Hatzikos, 19, of Portland, Assaulting a Police Officer (3 counts), Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree, Interfering with a Peace Officer
- Alejandro Preciado-Mendoza, 26, unknown residence, Criminal Trespass in the Second Degree, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree
- Andrey Lyubinetsky, 32, unknown residence, Assaulting a Police Officer, Riot, Criminal Mischief in the Second Degree, Escape in the Third Degree
