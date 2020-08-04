PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police say a protest outside the federal courthouse in downtown Portland remained mostly peaceful Monday night, but another protest on the east side was declared an unlawful assembly due to criminal activity.
Police said protesters used vehicles to block traffic at around 9 p.m. around Lownsdale Park.
While the gathering was mostly peaceful, a 15-year-old boy was detained after police say he pointed a pellet gun at people in the area of Southwest 4th Avenue and Southwest Taylor Street.
On the east side, a march began on East Burnside Street from Laurelhurst Park at around 9:15 p.m. Police said the march involved about 200 people.
The march ended at the Penumbra Kelly Building, located at 4735 East Burnside Street. The group blocked traffic in both directions.
According to police, a house fire was reported near East Burnside and Southeast 57th Avenue just before 10:30 a.m. Portland Fire crews had to reroute around the blocked streets.
Police said people in the crowd threw objects at officers and flashed laser pointers, bright flashlights, and strobe lights in the officers' eyes.
The crowd was given verbal warnings to stay off the property. According to police, members of the crowd entered the Kelly Building property at about 11:30 p.m. and officers made an arrest. Police said numerous items were thrown at officers while making the arrest.
By 11:46 p.m., police declared the gathering an unlawful assembly due to criminal activity. Officers began to move the crowd east and had paint balloons and other objects thrown at them.
The gathering at the Penumbra Kelly Building has been declared by PPB an unlawful assembly due to criminal activity. Move to the east. Leave the area.— Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) August 4, 2020
Police said one officer was punched and another was injured in the arm by a protester swinging a stick or baton. Another arrest was made.
After moving the crowd several blocks, police said officers deployed "inert smoke" so they could safely disengage.
Police released the names and charges of two people arrested Monday night:
- Zachary Perry, 23, of Portland, was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on a charge of second-degree criminal trespass.
- Travis Hessel, 27, of Portland, was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on a charge of assaulting a public safety officer.
Police said some members of the gathering returned to the street outside the Kelly Building and continued yelling at officers and flashing lights at them. The remaining crowd left the area at about 1:30 a.m.
Why no mention of the stabbing last night during the protesting?
'Police declare unlawful assembly after crowd gathers outside Penumbra Kelly Building, arrests made' So much for Spineless Teds and Queen Kate's 'peaceful' protests, as these rioters continue destroy, burn stuff and hassle the police.
Ya know..it's just a thought, but instead of wasting time and resources on an "independent public police review board," that gives them broad powers for which they are completely unqualified, how 'bout a proposal to change the city charter which takes the Police Commissioner role away from the mayor, and gives it to someone who..ya know..has actual police experience, and knows what the heII they're doing? How would that be?
Secondly, why are WATER CANNONS not being deployed? You wanna move a crowd quickly? That's the best way to do it. Plus, it makes sure that crowd of personal hygiene challenged losers actually gets shower.
The "peacfull" rioters are back at it again. They have just have had a change of venue.
