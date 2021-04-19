PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police say arrests were made after an unlawful assembly was declared in Northeast Portland on Monday night.
PPB says the event started with a crowd of up to 100 people walking in the street at Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Northeast Dekum Street.
Police say people in the crowd broke windows at at least two businesses and blocked traffic and after that an unlawful assembly was declared.
Some of the damage done included broken windows at the Boys & Girls Club that is located near PPB’s north precinct office.
Police say “focused arrests” were made. No other information about the arrests has been released at this time.
This is a developing story and we will bring you new updates as we get them.
