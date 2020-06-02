PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police have declared an unlawful assembly late Tuesday after they say a group of protesters started throwing projectiles at officers near the Multnomah County Justice Center.
Police said they have made multiple arrests and will continue to do so. They were telling people to leave the downtown area now.
At about 9:15 p.m., police said a group of hundreds was near Southwest 4th Avenue and Taylor Street, at the fencing near the Justice Center.
The group was repeatedly warned not to tamper with the fencing. Police say members of the group then started throwing projectiles at officers, including bottles, mortars, bats and fireworks at officers.
Police then called it an unlawful assembly and were telling people to leave the area or force would be used.
A FOX 12 crew heard explosions and saw tear gas being deployed to try and disperse the group. FOX 12 also witnessed scuffles between protesters and police.
Police said due to the criminal activity and unlawful assembly, everyone should leave the downtown core area immediately.
Members of the crowd gathered at Pioneer Courthouse Square and then started marching back to the area near the Justice Center.
Police say protesters there started throwing things at officers, and some of the projectiles were coming from up above in a parking garage.
Officers deemed it an unlawful assembly again and said they be using force, which may include riot control agents and impact munitions. They were telling people disperse to the north.
Officers said this group was not related to an earlier, peaceful protest involving thousands of demonstrators that marched in the streets of Portland to Pioneer Courthouse Square.
For the first time in days, there was no curfew for Portland on Tuesday after peaceful protests on Monday. Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler instated daily curfews after protests turned violent Friday night, with groups of protesters setting fires in the streets, looting stores, and damaging area businesses.
MORE: No curfew for Portland after peaceful night of protests for George Floyd
Protests have continued throughout the weekend but have largely been less chaotic.
Starting Tuesday evening, protesters began to gather in different areas in downtown Portland, with a massive crowd marching west to Pioneer Courthouse Square. Organizers in that crowd asked everyone to remain peaceful.
Others marched peacefully to the Burnside Bridge from the east side, where protesters laid down on the ground with their hands behind their backs. While on the ground, many repeated the phrase “I can’t breathe”, words that have become symbolic of protests for George Floyd. The crowd continued to grow as they marched to Revolution Hall to join other protesters.
We cannot see the beginning or end of this crowd from our spot on the Burnside Bridge. Seems to be possibly the largest demonstration we’ve seen so far in Portland in these five nights. pic.twitter.com/mkSGPIedpj— Audrey Weil (@audreytweil) June 3, 2020
MORE: Scenes of violence, peace as protesters march for George Floyd in US, abroad
Protesters on Monday also laid on the bridge for nine minutes of silence to mark Floyd’s death.
At Revolution Hall on Tuesday, organizers highlighted the message that they were happy with peaceful protests on Monday and planned to continue to march peacefully throughout the night.
The group marched to Pioneer Courthouse Square, where they listened to speakers and cheered.
FOX 12 crews at one point capturing a protester dressed in black burning an American flag. Other protesters quickly extinguished the fire and kicked that person out of the crowd.
Someone dressed in black burning America flag. Quickly gets shut down & kicked out by crowd. #Portland #Pdx #Protest @fox12oregon #GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/XqZZky2N25— Bonnie Silkman KPTV (@BonnieSilkman) June 3, 2020
Demonstrators from that event marched eastbound toward the Burnside Bridge and headed back to Revolution Hall.
The Peace Train, a truck and trailer that made its first appearance during Monday night’s protest, appeared again during protests Tuesday to spread messages of hope and kindness.
MORE: Portland protestors dance alongside 'Peace Train' during Monday demonstration
The marches on Tuesday come as interactions between law enforcement and protesters in Portland have grown increasingly positive, with FOX 12 crews catching several powerful moments between marchers and officers.
Video taken outside the Multnomah County Justice Center in downtown Portland on Sunday shows officers kneeling and shaking hands with demonstrators. Later, video shows protesters speaking with officers through a chain link fence in front of the Justice Center. FOX 12 on Tuesday caught up with Xaii Crowl, a protesters who helped keep the peace during that interaction.
MORE: Police accountability a priority for peaceful protesters in Portland
Crowl said after demonstrations on Monday night, protesters feel their voices are being heard and there’s a sense of accomplishment.
Crowl said he met with Mayor Wheeler and said he feels like the lines of communication between leaders and community members are open.
MORE: Police chief meets with George Floyd protesters: 'We have to have more conversations’
Police on Tuesday closed the westbound lanes of the Hawthorne Bridge to improve security. The eastbound traffic lanes and both bridge sidewalks remain open to the public. On Monday, officers blocked off multiple streets downtown around the Multnomah County Justice Center and the bridge.
Police Chief Jami Resch said the closure is dependent on the community, and if they continue to see peaceful events, officers will take down fences and barricades.
Over a dozen people were arrested or cited during Monday’s protests, according to Portland police. Ten people were arrested and booked into Multnomah County Jail.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
Why do protesters have so many rights as they destroy property of innocent businesses.
And public property ?
Who is the mayor supporting?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.