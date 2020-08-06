PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Protesters returned Thursday to the Portland Police Bureau East Precinct, one night after police declared a riot when they attempted to break into the building and set fires.
A group called PNW Youth Liberation Front took to Twitter on Thursday afternoon calling for ‘round 2.” Police responded saying that the call for “round 2” will not “go unanswered.” They went on to say that the “intent to engage in violent acts like we saw last night where attempts were made to burn an occupied building and people in vehicles tried to run over officers.”
This call for direct action for “round 2” in East Precinct will not go unanswered. This announcement means there is intent to engage in violent acts like we saw last night where attempts were made to burn an occupied building and people in vehicles tried to run over officers. pic.twitter.com/ulIYrnWzKR— Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) August 6, 2020
A couple hundred people gathered outside of the East Precinct. The group started off at Floyd Light Park and marched across the street.
At 9:45 p.m., police made announcement saying they believe the crowd's intention was to vandalize or burn the building down.
Soon after the announcement was made, people in the group began to spray paint and dismantle the surveillance cameras on the front doors of the East Precinct. One person was successful in dismantling the camera, according to police.
Police said two elderly community members attempted to stop the group from vandalizing the building with paint and were then hit with the paint.
This unknown woman using a walker was confronted by the group currently outside East Precinct and paint was strewn all over her. pic.twitter.com/k1cCVMbNht— Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) August 7, 2020
Due to the ongoing criminal activity and harassing of community members, police declared an unlawful assembly.
To those outside East Precinct: the gather has been declared an unlawful assembly.All persons near East Precinct need to leave by traveling to the north. You are ordered to disperse immediately.— Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) August 7, 2020
At 10 p.m., people in the crowd lit a trash can on fire outside the precinct. Police said an elderly community member came forward in an attempt to extinguish the fire. As she did, people from the group stood in her way.
As the group continued to keep the fire ignited, several others shined lasers at the security cameras and tagged the building with graffiti.
Portland police began dispersing the crowd with help from Oregon State Police.
As officers dispersed the crowd, they were hit with projectiles ranging from glass bottles to heavy rocks.
According to police, large rebar ties were thrown into the street to pop police vehicle tires. Several patrol vehicles ran over those ties, which caused damage to tires.
These ties made out of rebar were constructed by some members of the group who gathered outside of East Precinct tonight. The ties were meant to pop police vehicle tires. Several of the ties were thrown in the street and police vehicles ran them over, causing damage to tires. pic.twitter.com/hxkvpYVMvO— Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) August 7, 2020
The group headed back towards the East Precinct and were given verbal warnings to leave the area. The crowd was dispersed to the west and east of the precinct.
Police said the crowd continued to walk back towards the precinct and were once again dispersed.
According to police, several people in the crowd with "press" affixed to their persons taunted officers. They shined lights and lasers in officer's eyes, as well as threw eggs and rocks at officers.
By 12 a.m., more than 100 people returned to the area of Southeast 106th and Southeast Washington. Police said an officer was severely hurt when a large rock was thrown at one of their shoulders.
A public announcement was then made which closed SE 106th from SE Washington to SE Cherry Blossom to all people, including members of the press.
Under the authority of 14C.30.010 titled "authority to restrict access to certain areas", we are closing SE 106th Ave from SE Washington St to SE Cherry Blossom St. Any persons including members of the press who violate this order will be subject to arrest.— Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) August 7, 2020
Police said a majority of the crowd continued to violate the closure order. Those who remained in the area were once again dispersed by officers.
By 2:30 a.m., a majority of the crowd had left the area.
Police said several arrests were made overnight, including one person who had a loaded handgun on them. The names of those arrested have not yet been released.
Crowd control munitions were used during dispersal's, but police said they did not deploy tear gas.
