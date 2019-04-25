PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A delivery truck driver was hit and killed by a taxi cab while he was outside of his vehicle early Thursday morning, according to Portland police.
Just before 1 a.m., officers responded to the report of a pedestrian struck in the 6400 block of Northeast Columbia Boulevard.
Medical personnel arrived to the scene before officers and determined the pedestrian, a man, was dead.
According to police, the taxi driver had picked up a fare at the airport and was traveling westbound on NE Columbia when the crash happened. Police said the pedestrian was a delivery driver who appeared to have pulled his vehicle out into the road, then returned to close a gate when he was struck.
The driver of the taxi cab stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators.
Impairment and speed do not appear to be factors in the crash, according to police.
Northeast Columbia Boulevard was closed in both directions from Northeast 60th Avenue to Cully Boulevard during the ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Traffic Investigator Phil Maynard at 503-823-2216.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
