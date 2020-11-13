PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Late Thursday night, a group of demonstrators vandalized a business in southeast Portland, police said.
Around 10:15 p.m., officers responded to the 2700 block of Southeast Milwaukie Avenue, where the vandalism had been reported.
At the scene, officers learned that several demonstrators had sprayed graffiti on the exterior of Rapid Response Bio Clean, as well as broke two of the business’ glass windows.
Police did not say why the demonstrators had gathered at that location; a motive was not released.
In photos provided by the Portland Police Bureau, the words "Sweeps Kill" were spray painted multiple times on the business, likely referencing sweeps of homeless camps.
No arrests have been made.
Police are asking anyone with information about the vandalism to submit a tip with Crime Stoppers. Tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Oregon online at http://crimestoppersoforegon.com/ or by phone at 503-823-HELP (4357).
Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime and tipsters can remain anonymous.
Anyone wishing to submit an anonymous tip can visit the App Store and download P3 Tips.
demonstrators don't vandalize, rioters do
