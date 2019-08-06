Police, deputies in the Salem area investigating rash of shootings

MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Detectives in Marion County are working to figure out who fired a gun in a drive-by shooting Monday night.
They say it happened off 47th Street Northeast. Three people were hit and taken to the hospital with what law enforcement describes as non-life-threatening injuries.
Neighbors called 911 around 10:12 p.m. Monday after hearing gunshots and finding three people hit.
Detectives Tuesday afternoon were back out trying to track down witnesses or anyone who might know something about the case.
The case is worrisome for people who live on this street. Neighbors say the shooting is frightening, and though they did not wish to speak on camera for fear of retaliation, they told FOX 12 they heard the shots last night.
Following up on a drive-by shooting in NE Salem from last night. Neighbors say it is really frightening. pic.twitter.com/cMbWPIgXep— John Hendricks (@JohnKPTV) August 6, 2019
One neighbor said her daughter was walking to a nearby store when the shooting happened. Others nearby said this part of Salem has a real gang problem.
The fear over a shooting is not exclusive to 47th Street Northeast; over the weekend, Salem police officers were called to several shooting calls, two of which were deadly.
On Aug. 4 just before 1:00 a.m. Salem police was called to a shooting at Englewood Park; they say a person was killed in that shooting. A little over two hours later, they responded to another report of a shooting, this time off 22nd Street Northeast. Officers say the two were not connected.
The investigations also come on the heels of a shooting last Sunday. Marion County deputies in that case were called to Silverton Road Northeast and Lancaster Drive on reports that a 16-year old had been shot. He was expected to be okay.
Marion County deputies say they typically see an uptick in calls in the summer months. Both Salem police and Marion County deputies are asking people who may have information on any of these shootings to come forward.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.