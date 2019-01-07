PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland police and Clackamas County sheriff’s deputies are searching for an armed suspect in southeast Portland Monday night.
Officers are searching the area near Southeast 80th Avenue and Southeast Duke Street.
The Portland Police Bureau’s Special Emergency Reaction Team (SERT) and Crisis Negotiation Team (CNT) are also responding.
Officers have closed roads between Southeast 80th Avenue to Southeast 82nd Avenue and Southeast Duke Street to Southeast Copper Street.
The roads have been closed to all traffic, including pedestrians.
This is a developing story. Stay with Fox 12 Oregon and KPTV.com for further developments.
