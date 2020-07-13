PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A 12-year-old boy was taken into custody for reckless burning at the site of the former elk statue in downtown Portland.
Officers responded to Southwest Main Street between 3rd Avenue and 4th Avenue at 8:30 a.m. Monday. Police received a report that someone was adding "accelerants" to a fire.
A witness described the suspect to police, and the suspect turned out to be a 12-year-old boy.
The boy was detained by police and the case was referred to juvenile services for a charge of reckless burning.
The boy was subsequently released to his mother.
The iconic elk statue was removed earlier this month after protesters lit fires on and around it. The Regional Arts Council determined the statue needed to be removed because the damage created a public safety issue.
(4) comments
Defund the parents and pay to have the elk repaired and returned to WE THE PEOPLE
Was anybody 'detained' for destroying the statue and marking up the pedestal?
Released to the mother? Were was she during all of this, getting her hair did?
But "Mommy, I was cold, and it's only 70 degrees outside right now."
