PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau said it detained a 15-year-old boy after a shooting in southeast Portland on Friday night.

PPB said just before 9 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a shooting near Southeast 119th Avenue and Southeast Oak Street. When they arrived, they spoke with a victim whose car was damaged by gunfire.

The Focused Intervention Team responded and saw a black SUV that matched the description of the suspect’s vehicle. The SUV led officers on a chase and an air support unit was called in. It followed the SUV to Southeast 128th Avenue just north of Southeast Foster Road. Two people got out of the SUV and ran.

Police established a perimeter in the area and got support from a K9 unit. Officers captured one suspect. They said they detained the suspect, a 15-year-old boy, pending investigation. The SUV was confirmed stolen.

At the shooting scene, a bullet casing was found along with six bullet strikes to nearby buildings. The victim’s back window was shot out. There was additional evidence of gunfire inside the car.

The Enhanced Community Safety Team responded and is investigating. Police have not confirmed if the suspect will face charges.