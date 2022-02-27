ALBANY, Ore. (KPTV) – The Albany Police Department said it is ruling a man’s suspicious death Friday night a homicide and is searching for his missing car and roommate.

Police said just after 9 p.m. on Friday, it responded with the fire department to the 500 block of 26th Avenue Southeast. When officers arrived, they found a man dead inside his home. Officers first said the circumstances of the man’s death appeared suspicious. The investigation has since ruled the death to be a homicide.

The man has been identified as 75-year-old Elvin “Al” Pierce.

Officers are looking for Pierce’s registered car that is missing from his home. The car is described as a tan or beige 2004 Buick Park Avenue with Oregon plate 081FAX.

APD is also looking for Pierce’s roommate, 42-year-old Elizabeth Nicole Tyler Jimenez or Liz Jimenez. She has not been questioned and cannot be found. She is known to APD but was not at the house when police arrived. Police said she is known to frequent local soup kitchens.

Detectives are currently investigating. They do not believe there is a further threat to the public. Anyone with information is asked to call Lt. Buck Pearce at (541) 917-3209.