TIGARD, OR (KPTV) - One person has been arrested and another is sought after a disagreement at a sports bar led to a shooting in Tigard early Wednesday morning.
Police said two couples got into a argument at Lu's Sports Bar & Lounge in Tigard. Police said they were there to watch the Blazers game, but did not say what the argument was about.
Both couples eventually left the bar. A short time later, the victim couple noticed a vehicle following them near Southwest Scholls Ferry Road and Southwest 130th Avenue.
Police said a passenger in the suspect vehicle, a woman, fired a shotgun into the victim's vehicle while they were driving.
A woman was hit and suffered a gunshot injury.
According to police, the victims tried to get away from the suspect vehicle, but they continued to follow them.
Police said the victims called 911 at around 2:40 a.m.
An officer was nearby and caught up to the scene. The officer attempted to stop the suspect vehicle, but both suspects fled on foot. The shotgun was left in the vehicle.
Police said the woman who fired the shotgun has been taken into custody. Her identity has not been released at this time.
Officers, along with a K-9 team, are continuing to search for the other suspect, a man.
The woman who was shot was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
#BREAKING: @TigardPolice actively searching SW Nimbus Ave for the suspected male driver of a car involved in a shooting early this morning. Police say his passenger, a woman, fired a shotgun at another car, injuring another woman. Suspected shooter in custody & shotgun recovered. pic.twitter.com/VYe69d9Fsa— Tyler Dumont (@TylerDumontNews) April 24, 2019
Anyone with information about the incident, or the male suspect, should contact Tigard police.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
