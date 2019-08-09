PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - With the possibility of another round of protests and demonstrations in Portland next weekend, the Portland Police Bureau hosted a panel discussion on crowd control Friday.
They want people to know how carefully their response is planned, as well as working to dispel some myths about police and protests.
Officers said it’s much more than just showing up in riot gear.
“We in-depth talk about why do people demonstrate, why are we there and what is our purpose and role there,” said Capt. Craig Dobson.
Officers are trained in crowd behavior and social identity theories, not just how to use their equipment. But they also focus on when that equipment does need to be used.
It’s those moments that have led to criticism against the bureau.
“We fight the perception that we allow criminal behavior or assaults to take place during these events,” said Lt. Franz Schoening.
Officers say putting hands on one person can enflame an entire crowd, so they resort to broad dispersal.
“We would like to surgically remove one person committing criminal activity that is probably half or better of folks that are just engaging in free speech. Unfortunately, it’s difficult to do that safety,” Schoening said.
Police have also faced criticism that they are biased to one side or the other.
“We address criminal behavior, not the content of people’s speech, their ideology, any of that stuff. We have no opinion about what they’re there for,” Schoening said.
Police said when tensions do rise, they have four priorities.
“Number one is always life safety. Number two is facilitating free speech. Number three is protection of property. And number four would be information management, situational awareness,” said Cmdr. Wendi Steinbronn.
Police are not discussing specific plans for the rallies scheduled for downtown Portland on Aug. 17.
Mayor Wheeler, however, has made it clear that anyone planning to incite violence is not welcome in the city.
He’s directing police to use whatever means necessary to ensure public safety and uphold the law, according to Wheeler.
