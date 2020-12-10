FAIRVIEW, OR (KPTV) - A distracted driver is accused of crashing into a bar in Fairview early Thursday morning and then fleeing the scene.
Just before 2 a.m., Gresham police officers responded to a vehicle into a building in the 20100 block of Northeast Sandy Boulevard.
Police said a woman was distracted while driving north on NE 201st at NE Sandy when she jump the curb and crashed into The Stagecoach Saloon.
The woman, who has not been identified, left the scene, but officers later located her. Police said she admitted to causing the crash and damage.
According to police, the woman is cooperating with the investigation.
No arrests have been made at this time.
Need more details to comment, follow-up please?
