UNINCORPORATED WASHINGTON CO., OR (KPTV) - A police dog and his handler arrested a suspected DUII driver they found hiding under a tree Thursday.
21-year-old Luis Alcazar-Tapia, of Hillsboro, is facing several charges, including DUII, reckless endangering and resisting arrest, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office says.
Deputies say Alcazar-Tapia crashed into a road sign while driving a black 2011 Chevrolet Camaro near Southwest Bald Peak Road and Southwest Laurelwood Road.
Alcazar-Tapia had three passengers in the car, according to deputies, and tried to drive away and leave them at the scene.
Law enforcement arrived just before 5:50 a.m. and saw the passengers chasing the damaged car before Alcazar-Tapia crashed into a guardrail.
Alcazar-Tapia tried to run away through densely-forested and steep terrain and was tracked down by a Beaverton police officer and his K-9 partner, Ike.
Ike found Alcazar-Tapia after about 30 minutes and bit him, the sheriff’s office says.
Alcazar-Tapia was treated for minor injuries at an area hospital before being booked into the Washington County Jail.
Alcazar-Tapia is facing charges of driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless endangering, second-degree criminal mischief, hit and run, resisting arrest and driving while criminally suspended.
Deputies say two of the passengers, ages 14 and 15, were located at the scene and were not hurt. The third passenger was not located, according to deputies.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
