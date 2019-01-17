HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) - A police dog found a suspect hiding in a tree last week after tracking him through a Washington County neighborhood.
K-9 Blazer found Christopher Franzen, 34, hiding 30 feet off the ground in a tree in homeowner’s yard after responding to a call of a man running out of the backyard of a house on Jan. 11, the Hillsboro Police Department says.
Officers and K-9 Blazer responded to the 500 block of Southeast Alder Court just after 3 p.m.
A few minutes later, they saw Franzen jump off the roof of a home and into another backyard in the 600 block of Southeast Alder Court. K-9 Blazer tracked Franzen from this house to the 100 block of Southeast Crestview Drive, where the dog found him hiding in a tree.
Franzen was arrested without incident and lodged at the Washington County Jail, where he is facing a charge of second-degree criminal trespass.
