BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in Beaverton Friday morning.
Prior to 5 a.m., officers responded to a disturbance with a weapon in the area of Southwest 139th Avenue and Southwest Hargis Road.
When officers arrived to the scene, they found an RV had been shot at numerous times.
Police said one person and a dog were inside the RV at the time of the shooting. The dog was struck by gunfire and died at the scene.
According to police, the RV may be associated with a home on SW Hargis.
.@BeavertonPolice were called out to SW Hargis Rd. & SW 142nd Ave. just before 5:00 a.m. for a shooting. Officers say no one was hurt, but say a dog was killed @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/kCQzZpYAwW— Amber Wilmarth (@amberwilmarth) September 6, 2019
FOX 12 spoke with neighbors who woke up to the sound of gunshots. They say they heard at least 10 to 20 gunshots.
This neighborhood is near Hyland Forest Park, and people who live there say something like this just doesn't happen here.
"Oh, this is a nice neighborhood. We've been kind of insulated from things that you read about and hear about," said a man who did not want to be identified. "There are some issues in this house that would, you know, it's not the neighborhood, it's the house. We hope it goes away."
A description of the suspect(s) is unknown at this time.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the non-emergency dispatch at 503-629-0111.
