PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A dog was shot at a southeast high school Friday evening.
Portland police responded to a report of a dog shot at Grant High School Marshall campus located at Southeast 91st Avenue.
Officers said the caller was a custodian who said the dog's owner reported the shooting to him, then left with the dog.
The dog and the owner at a nearby animal hospital and the dog, believed to be a type of hound, had been injured by gunfire, according to police.
At this time, it’s not clear if the injuries are life threatening.
The dog's owner may have been exercising the dog on the school property when the unknown suspect fired shots at the dog, according to police.
Officers are investigating the incident, but they do not have any suspect information.
