Police: Dog taken from front of Gresham home returned to her owners

GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) – Police say a dog that was taken from the front of a Gresham home last week is now back with her owners.
Gresham police say the 15-year-old poodle mix, Gracie, was taken from in front of her home near Southeast 9th and Liberty last Wednesday.
Owner Carolyn Piper says her dog had been left with a dog sitter while she and her husband were out of town. When they returned, Gracie was missing.
Piper says surveillance video showed Gracie had somehow gotten out from their fenced-in backyard but as she ran up the street toward home, a blue car was behind her.
Police initially said it wasn’t clear if two women in the car who took Gracie stole her or if they thought she was lost.
Late Thursday, Gresham police reported that Gracie had been returned to her owners. There is no word yet on where she has been.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
