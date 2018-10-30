WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Investigators over the weekend seized thousands of dollars of cash and 27 pounds of methamphetamine, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
The drugs were discovered by a police dog during a traffic stop along Highway 219. Investigators searching the vehicle also found $6,700 in cash.
The traffic stop was conducted by investigators with the Westside Interagency Narcotics Team as part of an ongoing narcotics investigation.
The investigation was being conducted across multiple jurisdictions, according to the sheriff’s office.
The driver was arrested for crimes related to the investigation. The sheriff’s office did not identify the driver due to the ongoing investigation.
Investigators were assisted at the traffic stop by Oregon State Police troopers.
The Westside Interagency Narcotics Team includes personnel from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the Beaverton Police Department, the Hillsboro Police Department, the Oregon National Guard and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
