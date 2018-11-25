Police: Domestic violence assault suspect in custody after firing gun in SE Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A suspect is in custody after police say he fired a gun during a domestic violence investigation in southeast Portland.
Just after 5 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a home in the 5000 block of Southeast 118th Avenue on the report of a domestic violence assault.
When officers arrived at the scene, they spoke with the victim of the assault, as well as several others who were inside the home at the time.
The victim and witnesses met with officers outside and away from the home where the disturbance occurred.
Officers learned a suspect was inside the residence armed with several guns and had reportedly hit the victim with the butt of a rifle.
As officers were speaking with the victim and witnesses, the suspect left the residence. Officers believe the suspect fired a gun after he came out of the home.
After hearing the gunfire, officers requested additional cover officers to assist with the incident and evacuation of nearby homes.
As the additional officers responded, the suspect left the location and ran toward officers.
He was taken into custody and transported to a local hospital for assessment.
Police say his identity will be released after he is lodged at the Multnomah County Jail.
The victim of the domestic disturbance was evaluated at the scene and did not require transport to the hospital.
Police say there were no injuries as a result of the suspect firing a gun.
Officers believe there is no longer a public safety threat in connection with the investigation and anyone evacuated from their homes may now return.
