PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A man wanted for a domestic violence incident and an outstanding warrant was arrested after he fled from police Sunday night.
Police said a known suspect, identified as 38-year-old Juan Carlos Munoz, fled from officers in the northeast Portland area. Officers did not pursue the vehicle.
The Air Support Unit watched the vehicle and provided updates to ground officers on the location.
Police said an officer was able to deploy spike strips in the path of the suspect vehicle. The spike strips deflated at least one of the tires.
Munoz stopped the vehicle and fled on foot. He was taken into custody with the help of a K-9 team near Northeast Fremont Street and Northeast 54th Avenue.
Munoz was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of two counts of attempt to elude by vehicle, reckless driving, attempt to elude on foot, strangulation - domestic violence, coercion - domestic violence, fourth-degree assault - domestic violence, and fourth-degree assault.
