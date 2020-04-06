SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Police took a man into custody following an hour-long standoff in Salem Sunday evening.
Officers responded to a home in the 1500 block of Trade Street Southeast on a domestic violence call.
At the scene, officers contacted the victim and learned that the suspect, identified as Luke Henry, was inside the home and possibly armed, according to police.
Police said officers were able to develop probable cause to arrest Henry and surrounded the house in an attempt to get him out.
After about an hour, Henry surrendered and was taken into custody.
Police said the investigation is ongoing.
The charges Henry will be facing are not known at this time.
Coping mechanisms..try getting some.
