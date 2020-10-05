VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – A suspect was hospitalized after police say he stabbed his girlfriend inside an apartment late Sunday night.
According to the Vancouver Police Department, officers were dispatched at 11:15 p.m. to a reported assault in the 2600 block of T Street.
Police said a male suspect had forced entry into an apartment and stabbed his girlfriend.
Several others inside the apartment made the suspect leave, police said, and he encountered officers outside the apartment.
After the suspect refused to drop his weapon, VPD said two of its officers fired their weapons, shooting the suspect.
He was transported to a hospital and his current condition is not known.
Police said the female victim and three people who struggled with the suspect in the apartment were also taken to a hospital for their injuries. Their conditions were not released.
Police did not identify anyone involved in the stabbing or the shooting.
The two officers who shot the suspect have been placed on critical incident leave, per VPD protocol.
The shooting investigation is ongoing under the SW Washington Independent Investigative Response Team and is being led by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.
No other details were released by VPD.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
So my guess is this is a white boy cause if it was a POC there would be riots in the street.....yeah I said it!!!
Ok kids..it's time for all of you to put your thinking caps on, and come up with a clever new Hallmark Card for just this type of occasion, because nothing says lovin' like a little domestic violence.
Good job, VPD
Yeah, now if we can get the medical professionals at the hospital to..ya know..be a little less professional and let the guy croak..that will be a plus. Oh..I know..that's terrible and where's my compassion and..hey..dude just committed attempted murder. He thought nothing about breaking into an apartment and attacking multiple humans with a knife. What possible positives is THAT guy going to provide to the world in the future?
