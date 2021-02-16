MONMOUTH, OR (KPTV) - A double murder suspect has been arrested in Monmouth, according to police.
Officers responded to a report of suspicious activity on the 300 block of Warren Street South at 3:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Two people were found with critical injuries. They later died at the scene.
A third person with minor injuries was detained by police.
Later Tuesday, investigators said William Gembala, 50, of Monmouth, was arrested on two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon. A jail booking photo was not immediately available for Gembala.
The victims in this case were identified by police as 58-year-old Joseph Delgado Jr. and 64-year- old Michael Bennett, both of Monmouth. Police said the suspect and victims were known to each other.
Investigators said the initial reports involved multiple people yelling in the area. When officers arrived, they found the two victims with injuries consistent with an "edged weapon," according to police.
The case remains under investigation by Monmouth Police Department, Oregon State Police, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, the Dallas Police Department and the Independence Police Department. No further details were released Tuesday.
(2) comments
Soooo were they shot, stabbed, run over, beaten..OD'd? There seems to be a lack of information here.
KPTV.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.