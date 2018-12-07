PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A driver was arrested Friday morning after fleeing a traffic stop in southeast Portland, according to police.
Portland Police Bureau's East Precinct said officers initiated a traffic stop at Southeast 108th Avenue and Southeast Powell Boulevard just after 4 a.m. The driver of the SUV drove away.
Police said the SUV was found abandoned on Southeast 120th Avenue and Southeast Woodward Place.
One occupant was detained while walking away from the vehicle. The second occupant was found by K-9 Chester in a backyard in the 12000 block of SE Woodward.
Police said officers found a loaded gun inside the SUV.
The driver, 23-year-old Joshua Scott Hensel, was arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of attempt to elude in vehicle, attempt to elude on foot, misdemeanor driving while suspended, felon in possession of firearm, unlawful possession of firearm, possession of loaded firearm, and a warrant for his arrest.
The passenger was released at the scene and will not be charged.
The Gun Task Force will be leading the investigation.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.