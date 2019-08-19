PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police arrested a hit-and-run suspect after they say the driver crashed into a bicyclist and several cars Monday afternoon in northwest Portland.
A police officer says they heard the first collision near Northwest 22nd Avenue and Northwest Davis Street around 3 p.m. and found two parked cars with damage. The officer spoke with witnesses at the scene who said the hit-and-run driver continued northbound, according to police.
The officer while searching for the driver stopped to help a bicyclist who said they had been hit by the driver near Northwest 22nd Avenue and Irving Street.
The driver after hitting the cyclist hit another parked car, which then hit two other parked vehicles, according to police.
The suspect, a man, abandoned his vehicle, fled on foot and was later arrested; Police say he is expected to face a felony hit-and-run charge.
Police have arrested the suspect in a hit-and-run — a driver hit a car and a cyclist here at NW 22nd and Irving. The cyclist was taken to the hospital but should be okay.Police say they expect to charge this man with felony hit-and-run. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/tPL2B6iuXH— Kandra Kent (@KandraKPTV) August 19, 2019
The cyclist was transported to an area hospital with what appear to be non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to be okay.
I recall these hit-and-run events were rare before the City went to Pot!
