Police: Driver arrested after hitting, killing pedestrian in Gresham

GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) – Gresham police are investigating a crash that left a man dead Saturday evening.
At about 4:50 p.m., officers responded to a report that a pedestrian was struck on Northeast Halsey Street at Northeast 192nd Avenue.
Police say 21-year-old Zachary O’Leary of Gresham had been crossing Northeast Halsey Street in the marked crosswalk when he was hit and killed. The suspect vehicle had left the scene and had continued eastbound, according to police.
Police say about 35 minutes into the investigation, the suspect returned to the scene. He was identified as 38-year-old David Haugen of Portland.
Haugen was arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center and is facing charges of manslaughter II, DUII, failure to perform duties of a driver, and reckless driving.
Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call Gresham police at 503.618.2719.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.