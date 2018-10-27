PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A driver that hit a pedestrian in southeast Portland was arrested Saturday morning.
Friday, police responded to the report of a crash near the intersection of Southeast 146th Avenue and Southeast Stark Street around 6:41 p.m.
When officers arrived to the scene they found a man lying on the ground.
Portland police said based on investigation, officer believe the driver of the car was driving under the influence of intoxicants at the time he hit the pedestrian.
The driver of the car remained on scene and cooperated with investigators, according to police.
Police said the suspect, identified as William C. Leptich, 64, was taken to jail on charges of driving under the influence of intoxicants, third-degree assault and reckless driving.
The injured pedestrian was transported to the hospital and is in critical condition.
The pedestrian is receiving treatment for injuries suffered during the crash, according to police.
Anyone with information about this crash or Leptich should contact Traffic Division Major Crash Team Officer Chris Johnson at 503-823-2213 or Chris.Johnson@portlandoregon.gov.
