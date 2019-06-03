GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - Two people were taken into custody following a high-speed chase through Gresham early Monday morning, according to police.
Police said officers were near North Gresham Elementary School, located at 1001 Southeast 217th Avenue, when they heard a shot fired at around 2 a.m. Soon after, officers saw a black car leaving the area.
Officers attempted to stop the car at Northwest Eastman Parkway and Northwest Burnside Road, but the driver took off and a high-speed pursuit began.
Police said officers ended the pursuit, but Portland Police Bureau's Air Support Unit was up and continued to follow the car.
With the help of the Air Support Unit, officers were able to set up spikes strips at Southeast 182nd and Southeast Division.
The pursuit ended shortly after in the parking lot of O'Reilly Auto Parts at Southeast 181st and Southeast Stark.
Police said the passenger, a woman who has not been identified, got out of the vehicle and was taken into custody. FOX 12 learned the woman is no longer in custody.
The driver, identified as Jared Ray Cruz, 30, was arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of reckless driving, attempt to elude by vehicle, and two counts of reckless endangering.
Police have not said if Cruz fired the gunshot near North Gresham Elementary School.
The investigation is ongoing.
