VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - A driver was arrested early Thursday morning after police say he crashed into a home while driving under the influence.
The crash occurred at around 2:14 a.m. in the 1900 block of East Mill Plain Boulevard.
No one inside the home was injured.
Police said the driver, a 28-year-old man from Portland, was taken to an area hospital for treatment of injuries. He was arrested at the hospital for DUI.
Other people inside the vehicle received only minor injuries, according to police.
Police said the house was deemed habitable.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
