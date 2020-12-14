WARRENTON, OR (KPTV) - A 21-year-old man was arrested earlier this month after crashing into a home while under the influence of intoxicants, according to the Warrenton Police Department.
On Dec. 7, at about 10:14 p.m., Warrenton police and fire were called out to 318 Pacific Drive on the report that a vehicle had crash into a house.
Officers arrived to the home and found a black 2002 Ford Escape on its roof inside the house. Police said both the car and the home had "substantial damage."
Thankfully, the homeowner and her husband, along with their two dogs, got out safely.
The homeowner, Kalee Coker, told FOX 12 that they are now staying at a hotel for the holidays due to the damage.
The driver of the Ford, identified as William Page-Lagerquist, of Warrenton, was found lying on the ground near the crash with minor injuries. He was taken to Columbia Memorial Hospital where he was treated and released.
Police said Page-Lagerquist was arrested and booked into the Clatsop County Jail on charges of driving under the influence of intoxicants - alcohol, reckless driving, two counts of reckless endangering, and driving without a license.
