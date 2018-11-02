PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau said a motorcycle officer was hit by a drunk driver on Interstate 84 Friday morning.
The crash happened at around 1:15 a.m. as the officer was pulling over a speeding driver on eastbound I-84 near the Northeast Halsey Street overpass. As the speeding driver slowed down and pulled over, a second speeding driver in a 2011 Volkswagen Golf hit the officer from behind, according to police.
The officer was knocked to the ground and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver involved in the crash, identified as 29-year-old Bradley Miguel Pitts, was not injured and remained at the scene.
According to police, officers determined that Pitts was impaired by alcohol at the time of the crash.
Pitts was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving, recklessly endangering another person, and fourth-degree assault.
