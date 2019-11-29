NEWPORT, OR (KPTV) - A man was arrested Thursday for driving under the influence after crashing his vehicle on the Yaquina Bay Bridge.
Just after 2 p.m., officers were called out to a single-vehicle rollover crash on the north end of the Yaquina Bay Bridge.
Police said an initial investigation revealed that a blue 2008 Toyota FJ Cruiser was traveling at a high rate of speed along Highway 101 and left the southbound travel lane as it approached the bridge. The vehicle then traveled up and over a concrete divider between the roadway and sidewalk and struck a large concrete pillar. The vehicle then flipped and landed onto its side.
Officers arrived to the scene and found the driver, identified as William Scott Martin, still inside.
Police said firefighters removed the rear door of the vehicle so Martin could safely get out. However, he refused to exit the vehicle.
After negotiations, Martin was removed from the vehicle.
According to police, officers noted signs of impairment when speaking with Martin.
Martin was taken to Samaritan Pacific Communities Hospital for minor injuries.
After being released from the hospital, Martin was booked into the Lincoln County Jail on charges of DUII, reckless driving and reckless endangering.
Police are asking any witnesses who have not been interviewed to contact Officer Calvin Davis or Officer Carlos Gamboa at 541-574-3348.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.